Timothée Chalamet's sister hits out at Kylie Jenner again?

Timothee Chalamet's sister hits out at Kylie Jenner again?

Paulie Chalamet, the sister of Timothée Chalamet is calling out the wealth disparity in the US and with it apparently targeted her brother girlfriend Kylie Jenner.



Though she did not name the fashion mogul in a post where she quoted an article from a noted newspaper discussing the cuts to foreign aid.

But Daily Mail reported she has previously called out wealthy persons for owning private jets as Kylie owned one.

"New York Times, liberal bias, yes yes yes i get it. But this one by @nickkristof is worth the read. It's about empathy and humanity," she wrote.



The 33-year-old continued, "The United States faces a tremendous number of domestic issues. Our maternal mortality rate is embarrassing, our way of shopping and eating food completely out of season makes no sense, we're spoiled in our desire to BLAST ACs and heat, our INSANE wealth disparity is sick, the list literally goes ON and ON."

"BUT just take a second and think about the fact that LESS THAN 1% of all of our money goes to humanitarian aid," she added.

"That money is insignificant in fixing any of the larger problems that play in the United States," Paulie concluded. "And yet so significant to the lives of millions of individuals across this shared home we call Earth."

It is relevant to mention Kylie has a net worth of $700 million.