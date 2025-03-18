Jack Quaid says 'Oppenheimer' cast’s group chat is still buzzing

Jack Quaid recently got candid and shared that the Oppenheimer cast's group chat is still buzzing two years later.

While conversing with Men's Health, the 32-year-old Quaid, who played physicist Richard Feynman in the 2023 movie Oppenheimer, revealed the cast, called the "Oppenhomies," still talk often.

Quaid said, "The group is still active!" primarily to support each other's work, adding, "It's funny; the longevity of that is so insane."

"I remember during the L.A. fires, everybody was checking in on those who lived in L.A. Whenever any of us book something cool, or have a cool moment, there's usually someone being like 'Hey, shoutout to [Oppenheimer actor] David Krumholtz!' It's really, really cool," the Scream star stated.

The sons of Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan went on to share his surprise about the group chat, as he did not expect it to be active anymore.

"I never expected that to have the legs it did, because there's so many of us. But maybe that's the reason why. There's an actor in that movie named Olli Haaskivi—I hang out with him all the time. He lives in New York, and he's become one of best friends, truly," he mentioned.

"The long tail of the Oppenhomies is so incredible and it's such a joy," The Hunger Games actor highlighted.

Notably, Oppenheimer, which was written, produced, and directed by Christopher Nolan, stood victorious at the 2024 Oscars by winning the Best Picture Award.

It is pertinent to mention that on the professional front, Jack Quaid has released two movies this year: Companion came out on January 31, 2025, while Novocaine was released on March 14, 2025.