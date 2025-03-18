Photo: David Hasselhoff grieves tragic death of late wife Pamela Bach

David Hasselhoff has been mourning the death of his late former wife Pamela Bach, who reportedly died of suicide.

As per the latest report of In Touch, “He’s absolutely heartbroken, at one time this was the love of his life, she’s the mother of his children.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the couple remained married for seventeen years before parting ways in 2006.

Pamela, who was found dead in February at her home in Los Angeles, is survived by daughters, two daughters, Taylor Ann and Hayley, whom she shared with David.

Speaking of David’s bond with the kids, the insider tipped, “David has really stepped up to comfort and to make sure everything is getting handled.”

“Having to see his girls so distraught is the toughest thing in the world, and there’s nothing he can do to take the pain away,” the insider added.

Following their divorce, Pamela accused David of domestic abuse, blaming his alcoholism for breaking them apart.

In a previous confessional, the late actress claimed that she tried to be there for David, “but the disease of alcoholism is cunning. It’s a baffling disease. And it’s very chaotic. It’s a family disease.”