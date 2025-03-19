 
Kim Kardashian breaks cover amid 'tensions' with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian appears in public after reportedly thinking of taking Ye to court

March 19, 2025

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have reportedly been at odds over the decisions regarding their kids.

The matter came to a head after TMZ reported she is mulling legal battle to take back the rights Ye has in the decision-making of their children after he released a track featuring North West, which she opposed.

Amid this serious issue, the mum-of-four was snapped outside an ice cream parlour in Calabasas, California. Her outfit for the outing was a furry coat, skintight leather leggings, and heel boots.

Coming back to the issue, Kim is reportedly crystal clear that her prime priority is her kids' safety.

"She will do whatever it takes to protect her kids from the hateful speech that Kanye continues to spur at this time," the source told Daily Mail.

"She has requested through a judge not to allow the kids to be around that type of behavior," the bird chirped.

Meanwhile, Kanye also has seemingly dug his heels. I’m going to war and neither of us will recover from the public fallout. You’re going to have to kill me," he wrote in a since-deleted post on social media.

