Prince Harry has found new home at ‘arm's length' from Royals

Prince Harry has found new place he finds solace in during UK visits

March 19, 2025

Prince Harry has reunited with one of his favourite spots as he makes frequent visits to the UK.

The Duke of Sussex, who no longer speaks to brother Prince William and has hostile relations with the rest of the Royal Family, likes to stay at mother Diana’s home in Althrop.

Royal author Phil Dampier told Fabulous: “Althorp now seems to be Prince Harry’s go to place to stay when he is in the UK.

“Althorp is far enough from London to give Harry a sense of freedom away from the spotlight, and he can hide away behind closed gates.

“It’s quite likely Harry will stay there when he is next in the UK for his court cases.”

Phil continued: “Obviously Harry feels close to his mother Princess Diana who is buried on the island in the grounds

“I’m sure he’s spent many reflective hours there just being near her, bringing back so many memories and feelings for him,” he noted.

