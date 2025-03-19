Meghan Markle ‘bacteria hued waffles' are ridiculed by expert

Meghan Markle is ridiculed for ‘trying too hard’ to celebrate an Irish holiday.



The Duchess of Sussex, who turned to her Instagram Stories to post green waffles from St Patrick’s Day, is called out for ‘cheap’ move.

Writing for Express, Francis Miller says: “Rather than mark the event with traditional soda farls or wheaten side, the Duchess whipped up a batch of American-style breakfast waffles coloured radioactive-green for the family - because what better way to honor Irish history and culture than with a bottle of food coloring.”

He adds: “For the kids Archie and Lilibet, the Duchess served up what looked like a petri dish of mould, topped with whipped cream for hair, green sugar sprinkles, blueberry eyes, and a kiwi nose (or was it a gaping mouth?). Either way, the final result bore an uncanny resemblance to The Scream by Edvard Munch—which was certainly not the intention.”

“Much like her bacteria-hued waffles, Meghan herself is a tough one to stomach. And it’s not that I want to dislike her—truth be told, I found her recent eight-part Meghan, With Love lifestyle fantasia oddly amusing. But she makes it so hard,” says Miller.