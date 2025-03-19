Brittany Cartwright shares life changing lesson she learned amid Jax Taylor split

Brittany Cartwright has realized the importance of prioritizing herself.

In a recent chat with People at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards, the 36-year-old The Valley, talked about the struggles she faced and the lessons she learned amid her divorce from Jax Taylor

"I'm trying," Cartwright confessed. "It's been difficult to share everything, but also I felt like it was so necessary because if I can help any woman leave a toxic relationship, then I am so proud of myself for being able to do that and show that and how there's another side."

During her hard time, Cartwright realized she was more resilient than she had ever imagined and this was one of the important lessons she learned.

"My confidence is so much better. I lost my sparkle for a long time and I feel like I've really gotten that back," she added.

"I've still got a ways to go. I'm still working on myself, still working on myself always," she noted. "But I feel like I realized how strong I actually was and I'm so proud of myself."

This came after Taylor unveiled that he was an "addict" and confessed he had "substance abuse issues — primarily with cocaine" which he had been struggling with for 20 years.

Following the Bravo's Hot Mic podcast's episode release, Cartwright opened up about her battles and shared a statement with the outlet, that she was "glad that he finally admitted to what was really going on."

It is pertinent to mention that the Kentucky native filed for divorce in August 2024, after six months the couple announced they were taking some time apart.

The former pair also share a 3-year-old son, Cruz, whose full legal and physical custody has been given to Cartwright amid their divorce proceedings.