Kanye West triggers a 'mother' with his tweet

By
Web Desk
|

March 19, 2025

Kanye West has a history of making controversial tweets, and his latest statement has drawn a strong reaction from Iggy Azalea.

She is the mother of Onyx, whom Ye referred to in his post to call out at his father, Playboi Carti.

The Sky hitmaker previously texted Kim Kardashian on social media to “Tell my niece North send me a song.”

However, the 34-year-old made it clear she would not involve her kid in the feud between the hip-hop artists.

“Ye, I understand the point you want to make," the Fancy singer said. “I say this with kindness & as a mother: Please, leave my child out of this.”

Iggy also shared that her son is being harassed “on behalf of a man he has no relationship with.” 

She continued, “It creates a digital legacy & an odd **** situation for him to one day discover & endure in perpetuity from strangers online.”

But Kanye hit back at the musician with various tweets. In one, he alleged she had relationships with several rappers.

“I INTENTIONALLY NEVER SMASHED IGGY BECAUSE OF CARTI,” he concluded. “OH AND ROCKY OH AND PUSHA OH AND TYGA OH AND FRENCH OH AND YOU GET THE PICTURE.”

