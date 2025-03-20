Kate Hudson enjoys rare outing with daughter Rani

Kate Hudson is having a relaxing day with her daughter Rani in a Spa.

The 45-year-old actress took to her Instagram Stories to share a series of snaps showing some glimpses of her spa day with her 6-year-old daughter in Greece.

In the pictures, the mother-daughter duo can be seen enjoying some quality time while relaxing on massage tables.

"Topped it off with the perfect first mother-daughter spa day," Hudson captioned one picture.

Another snap showed Hudson and Rani posing in front of the camera at the Acropolis in Athens.

It is pertinent to mention that Hudson is mom to three children, oldest son Ryder, 21, whom she shares with ex Chris Robinson, then another son Bingham, 13, whom she shares with ex Matt Bellamy, and Rani whom she welcomed with her fiance Danny Fujikawa.

In a recent on Kylie Kelce's podcast, Not Gonna Lie podcast, Husdon revealed that loves kids and she "could have so many kids."

"It's a weird thing to think like, 'Oh, no. I'm done having kids,' when you love having kids," the Running Point star said earlier in March.