Hailey Bieber to take legal action after renewed Justin, Selena Gomez drama

Hailey Bieber, wife of Justin Bieber, reportedly reaches out to an attorney for BIG move

Hailey Bieber is not staying quiet anymore after renewed drama involving her husband, Justin Bieber and Selena gomez.

After being the target of online speculation for years, the model is now considering a legal action against haters spreading false rumours about her, as reported by TMZ.

Recently, a viral TikTok video accused Hailey of liking a mean post about Selena’s fiance, Benny Blanco. Additionally, a seven-part YouTube series accused her of stalking her husband, Justin before their marriage and using her connections to marry him.

However, insiders have revealed to the outlet that the 7-month-old's mom is "sick and tired of the hateful narratives" that portray her as a bully and manipulator.

Moreover, Hailey has reached out to attorney Lisa Moore, who famously helped Cardi B win a $4 million defamation case against a blogger.

It is worth mentioning that the reports of Hailey's expected move comes days after Justin Bieber’s concerning post.

On March 16th, the pop icon took to Instagram and penned, “I WAS ALWAYS TOLD WHEN I WAS A KID NOT TO HATE. BUT IT MADE ME FEEL LIKE I WASNT ALLOWED TO HAVE IT ALL AND SO I DIDNT TELL ANYONE IVE HAD IT. WHICH MADE ME FEEL LIKE LIKE [SIC] I HAVE BEEN DROWNING FEELING UNSAFE TO ACKNOWLEDGE IT.”

“I THINK WE CAN ONLY LET HATE GO. BY FIRST ACKNOWLEDGING IT'S THERE. HOW COULDNT WE FEEL HATE FROM ALL OF THE HURT WE HAVE EXPERIENCED?” he added further.