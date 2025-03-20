 
Nina Dobrev reveals why wedding plans with Shaun White are on hold

Nina Dobrez and Olympian Shaun White got engaged in October

March 20, 2025

Nina Dobrez and Shaun White are currently enjoying the engagement phase and taking a slow approach to marriage.

In a recent chat with E! News, the 36-year-old actress updated about her wedding plans.

The Olympic Skier, 38, and the Vampire Diaries star, who got engaged five months ago, are in no rush to get married as they want to cherish their engagement phase.

“It’s so fun to say fiancé,” Dobrev told the outlet

When asked about their wedding plans the actress replied, “I was in Australia shooting a movie and then Christmas and New Year’s,"

“We’re just enjoying being engaged at this point," she explained.

Dobrev went on to say, “You have a boyfriend for half of your life and then you have a husband for half of your life but the fiancé period is very short.”

“I really want to enjoy it and not rush that process,” she added.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Perks of Being a Wallflower star shared some insights on how she wanted her wedding.

“My number one goal is to find out how to make it as low-impact as possible,” Dobrev noted.

