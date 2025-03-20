 
Kanye West makes shocking claims about Kim Kardashian kids

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been feuding about their four kids for a while

Web Desk
March 20, 2025

Kanye West has been making headlines once again with his vile social media outbursts.

Recently, the controversial father of four took to X, formerly Twitter, and posted a clip making shock revelations, The Mirror.

The clip immediately garnered attention and was retweeted by more than 1,000 people in the first hour.

Kanye began, "This whole time I've been tweeting for the past five weeks of this, been expressing myself and now, you know, it's been very therapeutic. I've never really realised the amount of times that I've been crossed."

This clip come on the heels of Kanye’s vile post about Beyonce and Jay- Z which was soon deleted by the controversial rapper.

He added, "People think, you know, when you've got money, you're not allowed to have issues. It's such a slap in the face. You can have all that money and not have a say so in when your kids go to school, or when you see them or what they're watching, right?”

For those unversed, Kanye and Kim share kids, 11-year-old North, 6-year-old Chicago, 8-year-old Saint, and 5-year-old Psalm.

Seemingly referring to Chicago, the husband of Bianca Censori continued, "So I put up a photo that's very disturbing of my daughter, my youngest daughter... I know when I put that up they were going to come for me for real, and that's when I got knocked on my door and familiar faces, you know, 'maybe you come to a retreat', but [I said] 'what is it look like aesthetically?'”

Before signing off from the chat, he addressed, “It's 'come you know, just retreat'... I come to find out it's a hospital. So that's that's what happened, like a couple hours ago."

