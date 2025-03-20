'It Ends With Us' author Colleen Hoover sparks concerns over health choice

Colleen Hoover has become the centre of attention over a bizarre lifestyle choice of using Pepsi to make ice cubes.

The It Ends With Us author, 45, recently posted a clip of herself on Instagram where she could be seen pouring Pepsi into her ice cube tray.

"It tastes just like every other Diet Pepsi I've ever had. But I guess the kicker is in two hours when this ice starts to melt, it'll be the best thing I've ever had. It's gonna be a great day," she said in the video.

Colleen followed up with another clip with a joke about the possibility of ending up "broke as s***" over a bunch of merch, but fans were more concerned over her health choices.

One found the video to be "very sad" while another said, "that's very concerning. I hope she is OK and has someone to check on her - that's what Justin would want," per Daily Mail.

The video comes after the writer allegedly weakened her position among It Ends With Us fans by picking sides in an ongoing conflict between It Ends With Us actors Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively.

The author's recent move was removing all mentions or pictures of Lively from her Instagram after facing a backlash from Baldoni fans.

The romantic drama writer previously backed Lively in her initial stance after the actress accused Baldoni of sexual harassment.

"@blakelively, you have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive and patient since the day we met,' Hoover wrote alongside a photo of herself and Lively hugging at a screening event. 'Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change. Never wilt," Collen wrote on Instagram Stories a day after the legal filing.

Baldoni has now countersued Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds for defamation and extortion.

Ryan McCormick, a reputation management expert told Fox News that Hoover is at high risk with her fanbase amid ongoing work on an adaptation of her 2018 book Verity.