'I love Ayeza': Danish Taimoor seeks to end controversy over polygamy remarks

Pakistan's well-known actor Danish Taimoor has responded to the backlash he faced after a controversial statement on polygamy.

The controversy erupted during a recent Ramadan transmission on a TV channel, featuring the actor. As he shared his views on personal issues, Taimoor also remarked that a man has the right to marry four women.

"The permission to men for four marriages has been granted, but I am not doing it yet, that’s a different story," the actor shared with the audience, with his wife sitting in front of him.

He continued: "I say this in front of her [Ayeza Khan] and today I’m saying it in front of you all, I am allowed to marry four times […] but it’s because of my love and respect for her, that for now [filhal], I want to spend my life with her."

His use of the word 'filhal' spared outrage among Pakistanis.

Following much criticism, Taimoor took to his Instagram and apologised to his fans, saying that it was never his intention to hurt someone and that he loves his wife.

"I know all of you are a bit upset with me. Whatever happened on that day, some people think that I disrespected my wife. However, that's definitely not the case," he clarified.

The actor insisted that this was never his intention and he loves Ayeza a lot.

"Maybe, the words that I used were not right. I just want to stress that the word 'filhal [for now]' is a word that I often use in my daily life because I believe that we are not in this world forever."

"We talk about the present, which is 'filhal (for now)' and I especially speak about that. Maybe I should not have used that word, maybe it was a slip of tongue, or whatever it was."

"It's been 18 years now and I have not been involved in any controversy and I'd like to keep it that way by finishing this issue right now. Because it was not my intention nor was such a thought in my heart."

Still, he said, if people think that they were hurt, "maybe I said something that they did not like, I wholeheartedly apologise".

"Believe me, I do not want you guys [fans] to be upset with me as I am here to entertain you guys. I have dedicated my life to entertaining people and making them happy. So I want you to stay happy as I am at home with my wife and kids. Ayeza and I are very happy. Therefore, stay happy in your lives and remember us in your prayers."