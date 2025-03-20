Ed Sheeran shares exciting update with fans

 
March 20, 2025

Ed Sheeran has made a major announcement for his fans.

On Wednesday, the singer-songwriter confirmed that his next album has officially been done.

Sheeran shared a video clip of himself in the studio with producer Ilya Salmanzadeh, who has worked with other famous artists like Ariana Grande and Lisa on Instagram.

In the video, Sheeran showed off a happy dance as he teases his new track, Azizam. The song features a dance beat with the Photographs crooner singing, "And if love's just a game, come and play, Azizam," and backing vocals from the Citizens Of The World Choir.

Sheeran confirmed that the album is "done" in the caption, writing, "Album done. Single soon."

"I’m very excited as you can tell," he added.

Fans flooded the comments section with their excitement. One wrote, "THIS IS THE BEST DECISION EVER." While another added, "When you dance Ed, we all dance! Azizam!!!"

"I'm already excited and can hardly wait," a third user commented.

It is worth mentioning that this comes after Ed Sheeras played Azizam on the streets of New Orleans as a surprise performance for fans.

