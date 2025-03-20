Demi Moore melts hearts with sweet gesture for Bruce Willis

 
March 20, 2025

Demi Moore sends love to ex-husband Bruce Willis.

On Wednesday, Moore celebrated Willis' 70th birthday with a sweet post.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a series of photos including three daughters she shares with Willis.

The carousel of photos also included the former couple's granddaughter, Louetta, who will turn two-years-old next month. Moreover, one picture showcased Moore and Willis kissing each other.

In the caption, Moore wrote, "Happy birthday, BW! We love you."

The sweet gesture earned praise from fans and followers as they admired their family bond after years of divorce.

One wrote, "may i just say how genuinely admirable the bond you built after your marriage ended? says it all about how nice and down to earth people you are, and that family will always come first, no matter what."

"These photos make me so happy and so sad at the same time. We love you BW!" another wrote.

"You have army of love behind you BW," a third user commented.

It is worth mentioning that Demi Moore and Bruce Willis tied the knot in 1987 and got divorced in 2000 after 13 years of marriage.

Willis, who retired from acting in 2022 after being diagnosed with aphasia, is now married to Emma Heming, with whom he shares two daughters, Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10.

