Kendall Jenner spills tea on Khloe Kardashian's reunion with ex Lamar Odom

Kendall Jenner recently got candid and weighed in on Khloé Kardashian’s reunion with her ex, Lamar Odom.

On the March 20 episode of The Kardashians, the 29-year-old model and socialite talked to Kylie about Khloé’s emotional reunion with her ex-husband, Lamar.

Since the meeting was filmed for the show, Kendall was able to watch it back and had many thoughts on what occurred.

She opened up to Kylie, saying that it was “cool to see them together” after so many years, but she also had “personal thoughts” about it.

“It was kind of sad. I think Khloé could’ve been a bit gentler. I feel like I saw something in her that I see with Tristan [Thompson]," the Fyre Fraud actress quipped, referring to Khloe’s more recent ex and the father of her two kids.

"I’m not taking away what she’s been through, 'cause she’s definitely been through much more than I have in my life, but I think that it was interesting to see how cold she can be,” she added.

"I don't disagree with that," the 27-year-old Kylie replied, agreeing with her elder sister.

Shedding more light in a confessional, Kendall continued, "Khloé felt tense, which is all fair. I've never been through what Khloé's been through, and she's been through a lot. But for her sake, I felt like there was a level of forgiveness that was lacking."

"And I understand there's parts of her that are uncomfortable, but I’ve seen this reaction with Tristan as well. I remember when Tristan and her got friendly again and were co-parenting, she was like, kind of snarky with him around other people, because she almost didn’t wanna be judged by everyone else for being around him because he did bad things,” she recalled. (sic)

Notably, Khloé and Tristan ended their relationship for good in 2021 after two years of breaking up and getting back together. This happened after he cheated on her many times.

For the unversed, on the show, Khloé saw Lamar for the first time in nine years after their divorce.

The mother of two, who tied the knot with Lamar in 2009, filed for divorce in 2013 but paused it in 2015 to take care of him after he had a near-fatal drug overdose.

However, their divorce was finalised in 2016 after one year of pause due to Lama's health issues.

It is pertinent to mention that new episodes of The Kardashians come out every Thursday at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu.