Kim Kardashian takes bold step to protect kids amid Kanye West row

Reports say Kim Kardashian's move drew an angry Kanye West reaction

March 20, 2025

Kanye West has been lately posting deeply offensive posts against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Reports say his anger stemmed from a row over releasing a track featuring their daughter North West and now-jailed Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, which the 44-year-old opposed.

But it’s perhaps not the only reason.

According to TMZ, Kim also barred her 11-year-old from meeting her father when she learned he was set to meet the controversial Tate brothers.

Her security team gave the reality star a heads-up, and she cancelled a father-daughter meeting that happened to take place last week.

Despite having an emergency meeting over the matter, the Skims mogul, via her legal rep, expressed her concerns over how she believed Ye’s troubling behaviour and interaction with divisive personalities harmed their children.

Still, it seemed the Donda rapper had dug his heels, which he made clear with his tweets, and the eventual release of Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine, which he reportedly agreed not to release.

Following this, reports emerge that the mum-of-four is mulling to regain full custody of their kids.

This alleged planning drew a sharp reaction from Kanye, who said, "I’m going to war, and neither of us will recover from the public fallout. You’re going to have to kill me."

