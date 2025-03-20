Truth behind Ariana Grande’s skinny appearance revealed

Ariana Grande has left fans worried about her extremely thin appearance, and sources claim its all due to stress.

As Ariana filmed Wicked and promoted the movie, the stress of a highly busy schedule led the singer and actress to stop eating.

A showbiz source told Radar Online: "It's just the nonstop running on that kind of schedule. It makes it so much harder to take care of yourself – mentally as well as physically.”

"The pressures of fame are also so much for her now she is too nauseous to get a proper meal down," they added.

The Side to Side hitmaker is known to imitate style icon Audrey Hepburn and that may be another factor she wants to remain thin.

"But Ariana seems to have taken her adoration way too far, to the point where she's getting dangerously thin," the mole remarked, noting that Hepburn’s thin figure was due to near-starvation as she grew up in a Nazi-occupied Holland.

"Ariana has no such excuse," they stated.

Revealing what Ariana Grande eats, the mole said: "She follows a vegan diet but eats the bare minimum by measuring out portions. It's not a good look and friends and fans fear she's putting her health at risk."