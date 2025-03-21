Drake hits at UMG's reaction to his defamation lawsuit against Kendrick Lamar

Drake’s lawyers have just broken their silence over UMG's reaction to his defamation lawsuit against Kendrick Lamar.

For those unversed, the rapper is currently embroiled in a defamation lawsuit over Kendrick Lamar’s diss track named Not Like Us.

His argument is that the song makes “millions of people” around the world think Lamar is calling him a pedophile.

The lawyers started off by calling the argument, that most listeners never take the “outrageous insults” in diss tracks as fact, something “doomed to fail”.

According to the legal representatives “UMG completely ignores the complaint’s allegations that millions of people, all over the world, did understand the defamatory material as a factual assertion that plaintiff is a pedophile.”

“UMG also ignores [the lawsuit’s claim] that the statements in question (and surrounding context) implied that the allegations were based on undisclosed evidence and the audience understood as much.”

For those unversed, this reaction has been promoted by UMG’s bid to have all discovery into the case halted because it was “almost certain to be dismissed” according to Billboard.

Per the same outlet, the legal team however says the motion “does nto come close” to having the discovery branded an “undue burden”.

“UMG has not stated how long it expects discovery to take, the costs associated with discovery, or any other indicator that might demonstrate why discovery will be overly burdensome,” they said.

It is pertinent to mention that the issue arose because of a line saying, “Say, Drake, I hear you like 'em young. You better not ever go to cell block one. To any b**** that talk to him and they in love. Just make sure you hide your lil' sister from him. They tell me Chubbs the only one that get your hand-me-downs. And Party at the party playin' with his nose now. And Baka got a weird case, why is he around?. Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles”.