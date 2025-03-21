Prince William, Kate Middleton in the middle of nightmarish half-decade that crushes marriages

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s nightmare half-decade has just come under review at the hands of experts and historians.

The royal historian that shared all these thoughts is Amanda Foreman.

In her interview with People magazine she noted everything that went wrong in the last couple of years because being quoted saying, “There is a sense of protectiveness and partnership.”

Considering the fact that “the last five years have been a nightmare for them in every possible way — the past year even more so. That either crushes a marriage, or it brings them together.”

“And just in time, frankly — if there was ever a time when the country required stability, this is it.”

“The international stage is so unstable, it is rather extraordinary to see how both have risen to the occasion,” he added while referencing the couple’s increased workload despite the Kate having just beaten cancer into remission.

It is pertinent to mention that no foreign tours are on the calendar for the Princess, and her engagement rosters are supposed to remain lighter for some time, she did recently attend St. Patrick’s Day as the honorary colonel of the regiment.