Amanda Seyfried reveals she sung with Cynthia Erivo for ‘Wicked'

Amanda Seyfried just discussed her audition for the 2024 blockbuster film, Wicked.

The Mean Girls star revealed that she got the opportunity to sing opposite Cynthia Erivo when she auditioned for the role of Glinda, a part that she lost to Ariana Grande.

Grande and Erivo have previously mentioned that they did try out auditioning with other actresses instead of each other but never named who they were paired with.

Now, Seyfried has revealed herself to be one of Erivo’s partners during the time of auditions.

During her appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, she mentioned, "I do, again, think everything happens for a reason."

The Ted 2 actress continued, "We listen to (the musical's signature song) Defying Gravity every day. It's funny though, I also got to sing with Cynthia and that was a moment in itself."

Seyfried also explained how she started to take vocal training as soon as she knew the musical was being filmed, and even though she didn’t land the role, she is still happy over getting her vocals in shape.

"I knew Wicked was coming so I was able to really prepare and I'm telling you, I've never felt that solid in my voice than I did at the auditions and that's kind of what I got out of it," the Mama Mia! star shared.

Revealing that despite not getting the role, she is content, Amanda Seyfried noted, "I credit Wicked for getting me being so committed to my vocal technique."