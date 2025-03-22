Will Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the Met Gala 2025?

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are believed to be skipping this year's Met Gala, a source close to the power couple claimed so in an exchange with TMZ.

The decision to skip the May 5 event comes amid their ongoing $400 million lawsuit with It Ends With Us star and director Justin Baldoni.

However, the insider insisted that the feud wasn't a factor in their decision as they decided against attending the high-profile event months before the conflict unfolded.

It will certainly not be the couple's first time skipping the event as they haven't attended the fundraising event since 2022—a time when she even co-chaired the Gilden Glamour-themed ball, the publication noted.

This year’s Met Gala theme, which was announced in October 2024, is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

Co-chairs for the ball include actor Colman Domingo, race car driver Lewis Hamilton, rappers A$AP Rocky and Pharrell Williams, and editor-in-chief of Vogue Anna Wintour while Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will serve as an honorary chair.