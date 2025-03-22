Meghan Markle told to consult experts after 'catastrophic' ventures

Meghan Markle has been brutally slammed ahead of the launch of her new podcast Confessions of a Female Founder.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex has launched multiple projects in 2025, including her Netflix show With Love, Meghan and her brand As Ever.

The Suits star’s upcoming podcast will feature interviews from successful businesswomen.

Announcing the podcast on her Instagram account, Meghan revealed that it’ll feature "amazing women who have turned dreams into realities, and scaled small ideas into massively successful businesses"

But royal commentator Kevin O'Sullivan says the title of the podcast implies that Meghan is a successful businesswoman and argued that she’s not.

He said on TalkTV: "With Love, Meghan broke new ground in tedium. It brought new depths of boringness. The problem with Meghan is that she's got no idea how to be entertaining; she has no idea how to be interesting.”

“Every time she opens her mouth, you want to fall asleep; she is so, so dull. It's just epic. So that's why With Love, Meghan is failing, because it's eight episodes of sheer tedium,” he said bluntly.

“And now she's come up with this podcast series called Confessions of a Female Founder, which frankly doesn't travel well,” he remarked.

“Archetypes [her previous podcast with Spotify] was a disaster because it was so dreary. Her new podcast is based on the preposterous proposal that she is a successful founder of companies. Her companies are completely disastrous,” he continued.

Sharing blunt words of wisdom for Meghan Markle, he concluded: “So if she is genuinely going to sit down with successful female company founders, I hope she pays attention and takes some tips so she is a little less catastrophic at starting her own company.”