Photo: Victoria Beckham under pressure to shine after David's triumph: Report

Victoria Beckham documentary series is reportedly in works.

As per a new report of RadarOnline.com, the legendary fashion designer is stressed as she plans to come out as more than a “b****” wife.

"After David's Netflix triumph, the pressure is on for Vic to deliver a compelling series that captures hearts and boosts her brand,” a source tipped.

The source went on to mention, “Let’s face it, she’s been running a successful fashion empire for years and is striving to remind everyone that she’s more than just 'Mrs. Beckham.”

"With David lending his support and urging her to embrace the moment, it’s going to be fascinating to see if she can shake off the nerves and shine in her own right,” they continued.

Before signing off from the chat, the spy confided, “But the question is, 'Will she rise to the occasion, or will the weight of expectations prove too much?'"

It is pertinent to mention here that Victoria was inspired to get an unscripted about her life after the success of Beckhams, David’s Netflix project centered around his rise to fame.