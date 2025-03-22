Kim Kardashian's mom remains unbothered by daughter's feud with Kanye West

Kris Jenner seems to be unbothered by the drama going on between Kanye West and her daughter Kim Kardashian.

West, who has changed his name to Ye, recently sparked controversy involving his song “Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine.”

The rapper wrote on X, “New song by PUFF DADDY feat. His son KING COMBS my daughter NORTH WEST and new Yeezy artist from Chicago Jasmine Williams.”

The post has since been deleted from X but screenshots suggest that the song begins with a phone conversation between Diddy and Kanye, in which Diddy is seemingly thanking him for “taking care” of his seven kids, saying: “Ain't nobody reach out to them, ain't nobody call them.”

Later in the track, North can also be heard rapping: “When you see me shining, then you see the light.”

The controversy surrounding Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's now-deleted texts is related to their disagreement over their daughter North's involvement in Kanye's new song.

Apparently, Kim sent Kanye a cease-and-desist letter to block the song's release, feeling uncomfortable about North's name being associated with Diddy amid his ongoing legal issues.

Kanye, however, went ahead and released the song, leading to a heated text exchange between the two. In the deleted texts, Kanye threatened to "go to war" with Kim unless she amended the trademark filing for North's name.

But Kim Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner still continues to follow the controversial rapper on Instagram.

She is prominent among more than 20 million people who follows Kanye West on Instagram.

Kim's fans wonder what it would take for Kris Jenner to unfollow the man who has allegedly threatened her daughter.



