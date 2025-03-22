 
Meghan Markle 'wanted' luxury freebies even after becoming royal

Meghan Markle didn't say no to luxury freebies even after becoming a British Princess, per an expert

By
Web Desk
|

March 22, 2025

Meghan Markle couldn’t resist free designer items even after tying the knot with Prince Harry and becoming a British Princess, according to a book.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex married Harry in 2018. Before her wedding, the Suits star ran a lifestyle blog named The Tig and got luxury freebies, according to royal author and journalist Tina Brown.

In her book The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth and the Turmoil, Tina claims Meghan made sure the right people knew they could still send her free items after she became a princess.

She wrote: "She [Meghan] won a reputation among the marketers of luxury brands of being warmly interested in receiving bags of designer swag.”

Brown claimed that after Meghan and Harry’s wedding, the Duchess told a staff member to write to a publicist to: "Make sure [the publicist] knows that she can still send me anything. She’s always been one of the good ones"

Promoting the book in 2022, the author also claimed that the mom-of-two was eager about celebrity deals while planning her exit from the Royal Family.

She told The Washington Post: "Meghan couldn’t resist everything that was on offer on the celebrity buffet. They [Harry and Meghan] wanted to be able to have a commercial arm to their activities.”

"Meghan certainly saw deals that were there to be made that they had to leave on the table because they were royals," she added.

