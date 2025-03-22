Ringo Starr drops bombshell about Sam Mendes’ Beatles biopics

Ringo Starr has shared his thoughts on Sam Mendes' upcoming Beatles biopics, revealing what he really thinks about seeing his story come to life on the big screen.

For the unversed, last year, director Mendes announced that he would make four movies about each Beatles member—Starr, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, and George Harrison—and each movie would tell the story from their view.

Now, speaking to PEOPLE, Starr revealed that he is excited about his movie, saying, “I’m excited that [Mendes] has taken the madness of making four movies at the same time.”

The 84-year-old musician and songwriter added, "My life as a lad, John's life, Paul's life, George's life, I mean, it must interact in some way. There’ll be Beatles in mine around when I joined, and there’ll be Beatles in Paul’s. We’ll all be there. So I’m excited to see what he does with it.”

Although no actors have been officially announced, last year the Come Together hitmaker suggested that Barry Keoghan might play him.

He also said he thought the rumours about the Saltburn actor playing him were “great.”

“The only thing, I heard the guy who’s playing me was taking drum lessons, and I asked someone to tell him not to take too many,” now Ringo Starr jokingly articulated.