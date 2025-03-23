Photo: Jennifer Lopez never wanted to date Kevin Costner post Ben Affleck?

Jennifer Lopez has made up her mind to move on from Ben Affleck.

However, she has certain demands for her new beau, as per a new report of In Touch.

Spilling the beans on the matter, a source told the outlet, “Believe it or not, Jennifer says she wants a ‘regular Joe,’ a businessman or a blue-collar guy who’s secure in himself.”

“A guy who is strong in his convictions, someone who will make her feel special, safe and secure,” the source continued.

Before signing off from the chat, the source why Kevin Costner, who has been planning to make his Hollywood comeback, was never an ideal potential paramour for Jennifer.

“She’s tired of being taken advantage of by men who want the spotlight,” the source remarked.

As for Kevin, he is reportedly enjoying the latest attention granted by Hollywood divas such as Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Aniston, but he does not want to rush into something serious.

"He doesn't want anything serious, not for now," a source shared with RadarOnline.com, adding that the Yellowstone star is "acting like a bachelor in their 20s."