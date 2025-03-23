Katie Price returns to splurging as bankruptcy debt wiped

Katie Price has admitted she's returning to old patterns after both her bankruptcies were lifted.

The reality star, 46, is already splurging £500-700 on food shops, often Waitrose or Sainbury's.

Price revealed in a recent episode of The Katie Price that despite doing a weekly "big shop," a mid-week "top-up" at the store is still essential.

"I do weekly shops, I spend about £500-£700 a week," she told her sister Sophie on the podcast.

"Sometimes we all go," Price said of her kids Harvey, 22, Junior, 19, Princess, 17, Jett, 11, and Bunny, 10.

The mom of five also allows her kids to have their own trolleys to fill up.

"I hate it because I say to them, we all get a trolley each, and Princess and Ed [daughter's boyfriend] fill theirs up whereas Junior and Jasmine [son's girlfriend] are careful with what they put in," the former glamour model detailed.

"They look at the prices and stuff and I just put everything in. But then it still just goes so I find in the week I still have to top things up."

However, Price hopes to be mindful of her finances going forward after six turbulent years.

“I’m so happy. I can finally move on and put these bankruptcies behind me and now only focus on the positive. Thank you to everyone that has supported me through this process," she told The Sun.

The OnlyFans model had owed over £750,000 to HMRC in unpaid tax debts and was arrested in 2024 after skipping a bankruptcy hearing.

Katie’s first bankruptcy from 2019 was discharged earlier this year after a hearing at the Insolvency and Companies Court, per Metro.

A representative for Price then confirmed on Tuesday that the second bankruptcy has also been discharged, PA news agency reported.