Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos' wedding invites ready?

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos are reportedly planning to exchange vows this summer.

The wedding is being planned in Venice, Italy, where nuptials will take place over the summer, Page Six reported on Saturday.

Earlier this year, there was chatter about the couple intending to marry in June on their $500 million yacht, Koru, off the coast of Italy, the publication added.

The news comes nearly two years after the Amazon founder, 61, proposed to the former entertainment journalist, 55, on his $500 million yacht in May 2023.

In November of that year, Sánchez got candid about Bezos’ proposal in a chat with Vogue, revealing she “blacked out a bit” when he opened the box.

“We’re still thinking about the wedding, what it’s going to be. Is it going to be big? Is it going to be overseas? We don’t know yet. We’ve only been engaged five months,” she said at the time.

The couple dated each other for five years before their engagement but avoided being seen together until after their respective divorces were finalised.

Bezos welcomed four children with ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, in their 25 years of marriage. Meanwhile, Sánchez shared two children with Patrick Whitesell—who she was married to for 13 years—and one with ex-Tony Gonzalez.