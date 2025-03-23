Photo: Bradley Cooper to have change of heart amid Gigi Hadid romance: Source

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have reportedly gotten serious about each other.

As per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the Maestro hitmaker has been considering tying the knot with the supermodel.

“He’s made it clear he isn’t big on labels, and Gigi would never want to rock the boat by pressuring him,” a source claimed.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bradley’s reluctance to get hitched came from his four-month failed marriage to actress Jennifer Esposito. The duo got married in December 2006 and parted ways in November 2007.

Nonetheless, the source addressed that there is still hope for Gigi and Bradley to wed because the flames are perfectly compatible.

“Still, there’s a strong feeling among his friends that his attitude toward marriage has started to soften,” the source confided.

Before signing of from the chat, the source remarked, “Gigi is everything he’s looking for in a life partner, and the last thing he wants is to risk losing her.”