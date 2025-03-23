 
Geo News

Bradley Cooper to have change of heart amid Gigi Hadid romance: Source

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are reportedly in for the long haul

By
Web Desk
|

March 23, 2025

Photo: Bradley Cooper to have change of heart amid Gigi Hadid romance: Source
Photo: Bradley Cooper to have change of heart amid Gigi Hadid romance: Source

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have reportedly gotten serious about each other.

As per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the Maestro hitmaker has been considering tying the knot with the supermodel.

“He’s made it clear he isn’t big on labels, and Gigi would never want to rock the boat by pressuring him,” a source claimed.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bradley’s reluctance to get hitched came from his four-month failed marriage to actress Jennifer Esposito. The duo got married in December 2006 and parted ways in November 2007.

Nonetheless, the source addressed that there is still hope for Gigi and Bradley to wed because the flames are perfectly compatible.

“Still, there’s a strong feeling among his friends that his attitude toward marriage has started to soften,” the source confided.

Before signing of from the chat, the source remarked, “Gigi is everything he’s looking for in a life partner, and the last thing he wants is to risk losing her.”

‘Impractical Jokers' alum Joe Gatto responds to sexual assault allegations
‘Impractical Jokers' alum Joe Gatto responds to sexual assault allegations
Fans react to Justin Bieber's latest cryptic post
Fans react to Justin Bieber's latest cryptic post
Kylie Kelce reveals daughter's sweet response to their dog Baloo's death
Kylie Kelce reveals daughter's sweet response to their dog Baloo's death
Gene Hackman's daughter makes unusual suggestion for couple's burial
Gene Hackman's daughter makes unusual suggestion for couple's burial
Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos' wedding invites ready?
Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos' wedding invites ready?
Taylor Swift goes online to support Selena Gomez's new album
Taylor Swift goes online to support Selena Gomez's new album
Natasha Bedingfield gushes about fans' tribute to her music
Natasha Bedingfield gushes about fans' tribute to her music
Michelle Monaghan on how she bonds with teen daughter
Michelle Monaghan on how she bonds with teen daughter