Olivia Munn shares rare glimpse of baby daughter Méi reaching major milestone

Olivia Munn is celebrating her six-month-old daughter's little wins!

The 44-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account on March 22 to share an adorable video of Mei standing on her own.

In the sweet video, Munn proudly showed off Mei's newly learned skill while appreciating her.

"Wanna show 'em how you can stand up on your own?" the mom of asked Mei as she held her by her hand.

As the little one with the assistance of her mom stood on her feet, Munn asked, "What do you wanna do now?" before praising her with a "Good job!"

It is pertinent to mention that alongside Mei, Munn is also mom to six-year-old son Malcolm whom she shares with her husband John Mulaney.

Munn and Mulaney welcomed Mei back in September via surrogate, and the proud mom announced the exciting news of the new addition to the family on her Instagram.

"I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter. When I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother to mother," Munn gushed at the time, adding, "I am so proud of my little plum, my little dragon for making the journey to be with us. My heart has exploded."