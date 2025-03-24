 
Geo News

Olivia Munn shares rare glimpse of baby daughter Méi reaching major milestone

The American actress is mom to three-year-old son Malcolm and six-month-old daughter Mei

By
Web Desk
|

March 24, 2025

Olivia Munn shares rare glimpse of baby daughter Méi reaching major milestone
Olivia Munn shares rare glimpse of baby daughter Méi reaching major milestone

Olivia Munn is celebrating her six-month-old daughter's little wins!

The 44-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account on March 22 to share an adorable video of Mei standing on her own.

In the sweet video, Munn proudly showed off Mei's newly learned skill while appreciating her.

"Wanna show 'em how you can stand up on your own?" the mom of asked Mei as she held her by her hand.

As the little one with the assistance of her mom stood on her feet, Munn asked, "What do you wanna do now?" before praising her with a "Good job!"

It is pertinent to mention that alongside Mei, Munn is also mom to six-year-old son Malcolm whom she shares with her husband John Mulaney.

Munn and Mulaney welcomed Mei back in September via surrogate, and the proud mom announced the exciting news of the new addition to the family on her Instagram.

"I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter. When I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother to mother," Munn gushed at the time, adding, "I am so proud of my little plum, my little dragon for making the journey to be with us. My heart has exploded."

Meghan Markle told to hide place of ‘insecurity' on social media video
Meghan Markle told to hide place of ‘insecurity' on social media
Kelly Osbourne opens up on coping with family health struggles
Kelly Osbourne opens up on coping with family health struggles
Kieran Culkin's wife Jazz Charton reveals his unexpected dumpster side proposal
Kieran Culkin's wife Jazz Charton reveals his unexpected dumpster side proposal
Rapper Sauce Walka's recovery update emerges after targeted shooting
Rapper Sauce Walka's recovery update emerges after targeted shooting
Meghan Markle new video, captured by ‘H', features baby voices video
Meghan Markle new video, captured by ‘H', features baby voices
Amy Schumer spills amazing experience with new health drug video
Amy Schumer spills amazing experience with new health drug
Nick Viall's Wife Natalie Joy shares heartbreaking news: ‘Mourning the loss'
Nick Viall's Wife Natalie Joy shares heartbreaking news: ‘Mourning the loss'
Elon Musk's ex Grimes gets candid about recent mental health diagnosis
Elon Musk's ex Grimes gets candid about recent mental health diagnosis