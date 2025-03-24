Kristen Bell shares shocking details about her skincare routine

Kristen Bell recently got candid and opened up about her secret one-step nighttime skincare routine.

For the unversed, the 44-year-old is in Estée Lauder's new beauty sleep dupe campaign, which aims to promote the brand's Advanced Night Repair serum. As per the new study, the serum can "visibly repair the skin in just three nights” and is made for people who get "less than 6.5 hours of sleep."

Speaking to PEOPLE, Bell quipped, "With my lifestyle, there will be weeks on end that I will be shaving off hours on my sleep routine. On the nights where I'm getting less than six hours because of my work schedule, I really do feel like this product makes a huge difference."

The actress and singer went on to note that she prefers her family over her nighttime routine, which includes her daughters, Lincoln, 11, and Delta, 10.

"I don't have room in my life for more than the absolute efficient amount of steps [of a skincare routine]. I really rely on the Advanced Night Repair serum because it does so much with one step. I don't know if you've ever tried to get two adolescent girls ready for bed, but it is chaos. It's a circus,” the Gossip Girl star noted.

Notably, in the campaign, Bell wakes up every morning with refreshed skin, even though she does not sleep much.

"Taking care of yourself is not just about beauty; it's for a variety of reasons. It's for wellness, it's slightly selfish, and that can be a good thing. To have a moment to yourself in a very fast-paced world,” she said.

The mother of two, who is currently filming season 2 of her Netflix show Nobody Wants This, still makes time for other wellness habits, like using the sauna with her husband, Dax Shepard.

"The sauna at night is really helpful to wind down. I find the things I need the most are moments in my evening where my body senses a transition. So that's why the sauna is so great because my body gets in there and it goes, now we're leaving work behind, we're leaving a racing mind behind. Plus, you're connecting with your partner,” Kristen Bell shared.