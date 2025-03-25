Meghan Markle to bury hatchet with Jessica Mulroney?

Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney were once inseparable, with the latter playing a key role in the former's life especially during the early days of the US actress' relationship with Prince Harry.

However, things took a turn for the worse in 2020 when Mulroney faced backlash for using her white privilege during a dispute with content creator Sasha Exeter.

Mulroney invoked Markle's name, which reportedly left the Duchess of Sussex feeling blindsided and unhappy about being dragged into the controversy.

Meghan's fans accused Mulroney of using their friendship for personal gain, especially after Markle became a royal.

The controversy surrounding Mulroney's comments seemed to be the final straw, and the two have apparently cut ties.

If the tabloid media reports are anything to go by, Meghan Markle and Mulroney friendship fizzled out after the controversy.

Rumors are swirling that Jessica Mulroney may appear in the second season of Meghan's show but given their reported falling out, it seems unlikely.



