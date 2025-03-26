 
Geo News

Ben Affleck calls Jennifer Lopez divorce 'embarrassing'

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez finalized their split in January 2025

By
Web Desk
|

March 26, 2025

Ben Affleck calls Jennifer Lopez divorce embarrassing
Ben Affleck calls Jennifer Lopez divorce 'embarrassing'

Ben Affleck has opened up for the first time about his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

The actor called the experience "embarrassing" and "vulnerable" during his interview with GQ Magazine.

However, Affleck made it clear that there was no major drama behind his split with Lopez.

He said, "The truth is, when you talk to somebody, 'Hey, what happened?' Well, there is no, 'This is what happened.'"

"It’s just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships in ways that we all sort of normally do," The Accountant 2 star added.

He admitted that "there is no 'So-and-so did this' or 'This was the big event'" adding, "It sounds more like a couple’s therapy session, which — you would tune out of someone else’s couple’s therapy after a while."

"For one thing, you start going, 'Okay, clearly this person has got these issues. Clearly they have these issues.' And the reason I don’t want to share that is just sort of embarrassing. It feels vulnerable," Affleck stated.

Moreover, he also acknowledged that Lopez "handled celebrity more adeptly and more adroitly than I have," adding, "My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than hers."

Additionally, he explained the reason behind his involvement in Lopez's 2024 documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, saying, "Part of it was, 'Okay, if I’m going to participate in this, I want to try to do it in an honest way and in a way that’s interesting.' Because I thought it was an interesting examination."

Affleck clarified that the documentary wasn't "the cause of some major fracture" in their relationship.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez rekindled their early-2000s romance and got married in 2022. However, after two years, the singer and actress filed for divorce, and their split was finalized in January 2025. 

Benny Blanco recalls move that could've ruined his chances with Selena Gomez video
Benny Blanco recalls move that could've ruined his chances with Selena Gomez
Paul Rudd reflects on 'Avengers: Endgame' fan theory
Paul Rudd reflects on 'Avengers: Endgame' fan theory
Blake Lively turns attentions to weight loss drug amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Blake Lively turns attentions to weight loss drug amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Princess Madeleine ditches royal title for shocking career move
Princess Madeleine ditches royal title for shocking career move
Lala Kent breaks silence on her controversial relocation before 'The Valley' season 2
Lala Kent breaks silence on her controversial relocation before 'The Valley' season 2
'Surprise guest' King Charles supports Princess Anne at London palace event
'Surprise guest' King Charles supports Princess Anne at London palace event
Eva Mendes shares emotional tribute to late brother Carlos ahead of his birthday
Eva Mendes shares emotional tribute to late brother Carlos ahead of his birthday
Taylor Swift has dumped Blake Lively like she did Karlie Kloss?
Taylor Swift has dumped Blake Lively like she did Karlie Kloss?