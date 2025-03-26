Ben Affleck calls Jennifer Lopez divorce 'embarrassing'

Ben Affleck has opened up for the first time about his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

The actor called the experience "embarrassing" and "vulnerable" during his interview with GQ Magazine.

However, Affleck made it clear that there was no major drama behind his split with Lopez.

He said, "The truth is, when you talk to somebody, 'Hey, what happened?' Well, there is no, 'This is what happened.'"

"It’s just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships in ways that we all sort of normally do," The Accountant 2 star added.

He admitted that "there is no 'So-and-so did this' or 'This was the big event'" adding, "It sounds more like a couple’s therapy session, which — you would tune out of someone else’s couple’s therapy after a while."

"For one thing, you start going, 'Okay, clearly this person has got these issues. Clearly they have these issues.' And the reason I don’t want to share that is just sort of embarrassing. It feels vulnerable," Affleck stated.

Moreover, he also acknowledged that Lopez "handled celebrity more adeptly and more adroitly than I have," adding, "My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than hers."

Additionally, he explained the reason behind his involvement in Lopez's 2024 documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, saying, "Part of it was, 'Okay, if I’m going to participate in this, I want to try to do it in an honest way and in a way that’s interesting.' Because I thought it was an interesting examination."

Affleck clarified that the documentary wasn't "the cause of some major fracture" in their relationship.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez rekindled their early-2000s romance and got married in 2022. However, after two years, the singer and actress filed for divorce, and their split was finalized in January 2025.