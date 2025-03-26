Photo: Jennifer Aniston, Pedro Pascal unsure about future relationship status: Source

Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal are reportedly just friends for now.

Regarding these rumours, Pedro recently told Entertainment Tonight, “Jennifer and I are very good friends,” adding, “And I got to have dinner [with her] on Saturday, and it was a fun martini dinner.”

However, this doesn’t mean that romance is not on their cards, as per a new report of Life & Style.

“Everyone is hoping that Jen and Pedro’s dinner date is a sign of a blossoming romance, but unfortunately, they’re just friends,” a source claimed about public hopes for a romantic pairing between the two.

The source also went on to mention that Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pescal have been enjoying the recent attention that these rumours garnered them.

“They’re both getting a kick out of all the buzz, even their friends are calling them and asking them what’s up,” the insider noted.

“Of course, their friends would love for them to get together,” they continued.

The source teased a potential romance and concluded, “Who knows what the future holds, but as of right now, they are just enjoying this new friendship.”