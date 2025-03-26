Stephen Graham reveals 'beautiful' text he got from Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen recently moved Stephen Graham to tears with a "beautiful" message praising his performance in his upcoming biopic, Deliver Me from Nowhere.

For those unversed, Stephen plays Bruce's father, Douglas 'Dutch' Springsteen, in Jeremy Allen White-led biopic.

During an appearance on the latest episode of the Soundtracking with Edith Bowman podcast, the 51-year-old actor revealed he received a touching text from the Dancing in the Dark hitmaker after wrapping up the filming of his new biopic.

“It was ont of the most gorgeous texts I’ve ever had in my life,” said Stephen.

“I’m racing to get to the airport, and I got this text, and it was so beautiful,” continued the Adolescence star. “It just said: ‘Better than any award that I could ever receive in my life.’ ”

“He’s an icon. He’s a hero. He’s a working-class hero. He’s an icon to thousands, to millions,” added Stephen. “And his text just said, ‘Thank you so much. You know, my father passed away a while ago and I felt like I saw him today and thank you for giving me that memory.’”

Revealing the message moved him to tears, the Bodies actor said, “I was crying reading the text, do you know what I mean? Oh mate, it was beautiful. You couldn’t ask for anything more, you know, to share that with someone was gorgeous. He’s a lovely man.”

Additionally, the Deliver Me from Nowhere is expected to arrive in 2025.