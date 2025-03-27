 
Sydney Sweeney marks major relationship move and calls off her wedding

Sydney Sweeney has made a shocking decision when it comes to her fiancé

March 27, 2025

Sydney Sweeney appears to have taken matters into her own hands and decided to call off the wedding to her fiancé Jonathan Davino.

News of this decision has been shared in a report by The Daily Mail and according to their findings the 27-year-old Sydney has been in a relationship with the 41-year-old since 2018, with their engagement happening in 2022.

As of right now an insider has stepped forward with the inside scoop and according to their findings the couple underwent a “rough patch” recently and wishes to “reassess” whether they should move forward together.

And in order to do so they have called off their engagement, however, it is pertinent to mention that the relationship has not yet been called off, which has been shared via a report by Us Weekly.

The source was quoted saying, “Sydney and Jonathan have been having major issues but are not fully split. Things are not great right now, but they aren’t throwing in the towel yet. They are working on their relationship but have called off the wedding for now.”

“They were supposed to get married this spring. The wedding is not happening, and they aren’t having further discussions about it. Sydney wanted to cancel everything and couldn’t handle the stress. A lot of their issues stem from Sydney being extremely busy with work commitments.”

For those unversed, Sydney is slated to return to the screen in Euphoria, and has other big things in the pipeline as well

This is why she “doesn’t have a lot of downtime, and it causes tension in their relationship,” the insider also added. “Sydney is really focused on her career. Jonathan wishes they were able to spend more quality time together.”

“Things are also always tense between them when she is promoting a movie because she has to give her full attention to the project, and people always speculate about their relationship and Sydney being close to her costars. It’s a tough dynamic for Jonathan.”

