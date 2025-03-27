 
Ben Affleck gets honest about divorce for reason in public

Sources say Ben Affleck came out in public to set the record straight

March 27, 2025

Ben Affleck is known for being private about his personal life. However, in his latest interview with GQ, he shed light on a vulnerable point in his life: his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

Sources say the Batman star felt the need to address this publicly because "he is so over this divorce and the narrative that he was grumpy and that Jen was a victim."

"It has been a year since he left, and he is hoping that speaking up will stop the constant questions," the tipster tattled.

"He is ready to focus on what actually matters to him. His career and his family. This gave Ben closure, which is what he needed," the bird chirped.

Insiders also told Daily Mail that The Accountant actor "never planned to address their divorce "publicly, but the On the Floor hitmaker's remarks to Interview magazine last October forced his hand.

"The hardest time in her life," Jennifer said at the time, adding that her "whole ****** world exploded," but added that it "led her to where she wanted to go."

"Ben had never planned to address their divorce because it is a private matter, and he respects Jen," the mole squealed.

"But after she spoke about him to Interview magazine, he decided it was time to say what he had to say in the nicest way possible," the source concluded.

