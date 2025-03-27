Meghan Markle gets unexpected Spotify support after contract fallout

Meghan Markle has received unexpected support from Spotify for her upcoming podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.

Despite cutting ties with the Duchess of Sussex nearly two years ago, the streaming giant has left fans shocked by promoting Meghan's upcoming podcast.

Previously, Meghan and her husband Prince Harry had a multi-million-dollar deal with Spotify which ended in mid-2023.

Now, as Meghan prepares to launch her new show with Lemonada Media on April 8, Spotify has shared the official trailer on its platform, urging listeners to subscribe.

"Join Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to hear the unfiltered stories behind the successes of notable female founders. The show launches April 8th, wherever you get your podcasts. Hit subscribe now so you never miss an episode!" the streaming giant stated.

Confessions of a Female Founder, hosted by Meghan Markle, will feature conversations with female entrepreneurs about their journeys, challenges, and successes.

In the trailer, the Duchess of Sussex promises "unfiltered stories” and a mix of “girl talk” and business advice.