Jenna Bush Hager exposes the wildest thing about her parents visits

Jenna Bush Hager has shared a hilarious truth about her famous parents, revealing how they manage to embarrass their grandchildren whenever they visit.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the 43-year-old American author and journalist revealed that her 11-year-old daughter, Mila, is starting to understand what it means when her grandparents, former President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush, come to visit.

"My mom came to visit a couple of weeks ago, and we were driving around; we went to dinner, and Mila looked at me and she's like, 'Are you humiliated?' I'm like, 'What? Why would I be humiliated?' And it's because of the Secret Service entourage!” she recalled.

However, Jenna's twin sister, Barbara Bush, understood how Mila felt and agreed that the attention can be too much.

"She does not like that, which is another reason she's sort of like you," Jenna quipped.

The mother of three went on to share that she later asked Mila if she wanted her grandmother to come for "Bring Your Special Person to School Day," but she was not excited with the idea.

"She's like, 'Sorry, Grammy, but you can't do that. You can't do that.' Because she just can't imagine!" Jenna clarified.

When The Last Mountain actress thought about her daughter’s feelings, she understood why Mila felt that way.

“She’s at that age. She’s in middle school, and you start to understand what it feels like to be in your position. So she was like, ‘This is embarrassing.’ And I was like, ‘No, Mila, I’m not embarrassed now!’ But then I felt bad for saying that because [Barbara and I] would have totally been embarrassed in seventh grade,” she confessed.

For the unversed, Jenna and Barbara recently co-wrote a new children's book titled I Loved You First, which is about trying to "see the world through your kids' eyes."

It is pertinent to mention that I Loved You First has been released on March 25, 2025.