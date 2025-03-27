Prince William likely to rub shoulders with Hollywood star in Paris next month

Prince William is expected to rub shoulders with Hollywood star Tom Hanks as both of them are likely to be invited by Nasser Al-Khelaifi to attend Aston Villa's return leg against PSG in April, according to a French publication.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi is the chairman of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), a French professional football club.

The match is scheduled to take place on April 15th at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

According to Get French Football News, president Nasser Al-Khelaifi will invite all former presidents of the French capital club, as well as Prince William and Tom Hanks.

Prince William is a well-known fan of Aston Villa Football Club but it's still not confirmed whether he would visit France to witness the game if invited.

Tom Hanks, one of the busiest Hollywood stars, is likely to meet the future UK king, if they decided to accept the invitation.

Prince William is currently visiting Scotland as part of his royal duties. He recently returned from Estonia where he visited British troops deployed near the Russian border.















