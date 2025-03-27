Kim Kardashian branded ‘Elle Woods' from ‘Legally Blonde'

Kim Kardashian just worked more towards her cause in the field of law.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, alongside her half-sister Kendall Jenner and friends Scott Disick, Olivia Pierson, visited Growlersburg Conservation Camp, in northern California.

Joining the founder of the Anti-Recidivism Coalition, Scott Budnick, Kim Kardashian shared a rather shocking story from her early ages.

She revealed that Scott Budnick took her to her first prison visit, where she met a woman, whose boyfriend had used her as a drug mule.

“I sat in a room like this and this one girl said, ‘My boyfriend had me go get drugs or pick something up at this apartment and I didn't know some s**t was going to go down and someone died,’” Kim began.

She added, “I thought to myself, ‘Oh my God. One time, my friend had me go pick up like ecstasy at this apartment, and what if something happened?’ I literally thought that,” the reality star recalled as Kendall started to laugh.

Making a reference to the beloved Reese Witherspoon character from Legally Blonde, the 29-year-old stated, “She's so Elle Woods right now.”