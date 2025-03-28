Photo: Jennifer Lopez embraces honesty before new relationship: Source

Jennifer Lopez has reportedly decided to adopt a balanced approach to her next relationship.

According to the latest findings of In Touch, the multihyphenate has expressed the desire for more authenticity from her new paramour.

Explaining her stance, a source dished about Jennifer that “she’s trying to make sure her next relationship is ego-free, on her part too.”

In addition to this, the source noted “that it comes from a place of honesty, and integrity. And more importantly, she says she needs to trust her instincts.”

Before conclusion, the source remarked, “She’s no longer going to ignore the red flags.”

This report comes after Ben Affleck, Jennifer’s former husband, heaped praise for her and said in an interview with GQ Magazine that she has "handled celebrity more adeptly and more adroitly than I have.”

“My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than hers," he added.

"As happens in relationships, you don’t always have the same attitude towards these things," the 52-year-old continued. "And so I thought, Oh, this is interesting because how do you reconcile that?"

"Because ... I love and support this person. I believe in them. They’re great. I want people to see that," Ben concluded.