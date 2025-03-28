JoJo Siwa makes bold statement at GLAAD Media Awards with new look: Source

JoJo Siwa turned heads once again as she debuted a striking new hairstyle at the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on March 27.

The 21-year-old dancer and singer sported a dramatic mohawk, featuring shaved sides adorned with vibrant colors.

One side showcased the rainbow hues of the Pride flag, while the other reflected the light blue, pink, and white shades of the transgender flag, with a jewel-encrusted white segment.

According to People, her ensemble delivered an equally powerful message.

Siwa donned a jacket emblazoned with "Trans rights are human rights" and a shield design reading, "Protect trans kids."

The outfit was completed with bedazzled shorts and high-tops, reinforcing her advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community.

Moreover, Siwa attended the event with Kath Ebbs, her rumored partner since last December.