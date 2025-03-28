Meghan Markle, Harry break silence amid King Charles latest health update

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have released a big statement amid King Charles latest health update on Thursday.

Prince Harry’s father King Charles on Thursday was forced to cancel his appointments for the rest of the day and Friday after suffering "side effects" from his cancer treatment.

Palace said in a statement, "Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, the king experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital."

Amid this development, Meghan and Harry released a statement regarding responsible online world for kids and families.

The statement reads, “This week in San Francisco, The Archewell Foundation joined fellow proponents of safety by design and responsible tech solutions at the Common Sense Summit on Kids and Families.”

“Leaders, advocates, researchers, and policymakers gathered to discuss crucial issues including youth mental health, social media, and the impacts of AI”, it said and added “Attendees focused on a common goal of establishing an online world that prioritizes the wellbeing of children and family – through cross-sector conversation and diverse coalition building.”

Meghan and Harry said, “We applaud the thought leaders who shared their bold vision for a safer, more responsible online world.”