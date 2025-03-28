Buckingham Palace announces new role for Prince Edward

Prince Edward takes on role previously held by Queen Elizabeth

Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh has become Patron of the Southbank Centre, taking on the role previously held by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

According to the palace, presenting more than 5000 events a year, the Southbank Centre is the UK’s largest arts centre and was opened by King George VI in 1951, as part of the Festival of Britain.

The palace further said the centre offers a year-round programme of events, workshops and projects designed to engage and inspire children, families, young people and adults of all backgrounds.

“On a tour of the centre, His Royal Highness met young people from The Technical Academy, a training programme for 18+ year olds offering hands-on behind the scenes training in live events,” the statement reads.

The Duke also met staff at the Hayward Gallery, the centre’s contemporary arts space, to hear about the current exhibition on display.

The Duke’s tour concluded with a special performance from the Lambeth Schools Music Service by local children aged 7-11. on stage at the Royal Festival Hall.