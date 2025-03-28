 
Geo News

Ryan Reynolds shoots himself in the foot amid Blake Lively drama

Ryan and Blake Lively also appear to have lost some powerful friends

By
Web Desk
|

March 28, 2025

As if the drama involving  Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni was not enough, Ryan Reynolds is caught up in a new controversy.

The actor is now receiving backlash for allowing his daughter, Inez, to read a controversial line from Deadpool 3 script.

 The line in question is: "When I want your opinion, I'll take Wolverine's d*** out of your mouth".

Ryan Reynolds shoots himself in the foot amid Blake Lively drama

Many fans have expressed discomfort and even outrage over the fact that Reynolds, who's also a co-writer and producer of the film, allowed his 7-year-old daughter to utter such a profane line. Some have even gone as far as calling it "sickening" and "perverted".

What's even more surprising is that Reynolds reportedly made Inez do around 70 to 500 takes of the line, despite her initial hesitation. 

Director Shawn Levy has also chimed in on the controversy, conceding that the scene was uncomfortable to film .

Reynolds' decision has been questioned by many, with some arguing that it's inappropriate for a child to be exposed to such content

'Black Panther' star reveals Chadwick Boseman regret
'Black Panther' star reveals Chadwick Boseman regret
Taylor Swift broke down in tears over THIS Selena Gomez track
Taylor Swift broke down in tears over THIS Selena Gomez track
Jennifer Lopez, Garner react to Ben Affleck's interview comments: Report
Jennifer Lopez, Garner react to Ben Affleck's interview comments: Report
Kim Kardashian defends daughter's cameo in FKA Twigs video amid backlash
Kim Kardashian defends daughter's cameo in FKA Twigs video amid backlash
King Charles breaks cover after cancer treatment 'side effects' video
King Charles breaks cover after cancer treatment 'side effects'
Sydney Sweeney, Jonathan Davino's wedding takes unexpected turn: Report
Sydney Sweeney, Jonathan Davino's wedding takes unexpected turn: Report
Meghan Markle turns jarring after going back on her decisions video
Meghan Markle turns jarring after going back on her decisions
Christina Haack slams Josh Hall's 'weird' act amid divorce battle
Christina Haack slams Josh Hall's 'weird' act amid divorce battle