Ryan Reynolds shoots himself in the foot amid Blake Lively drama

As if the drama involving Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni was not enough, Ryan Reynolds is caught up in a new controversy.

The actor is now receiving backlash for allowing his daughter, Inez, to read a controversial line from Deadpool 3 script.

The line in question is: "When I want your opinion, I'll take Wolverine's d*** out of your mouth".

Many fans have expressed discomfort and even outrage over the fact that Reynolds, who's also a co-writer and producer of the film, allowed his 7-year-old daughter to utter such a profane line. Some have even gone as far as calling it "sickening" and "perverted".

What's even more surprising is that Reynolds reportedly made Inez do around 70 to 500 takes of the line, despite her initial hesitation.

Director Shawn Levy has also chimed in on the controversy, conceding that the scene was uncomfortable to film .

Reynolds' decision has been questioned by many, with some arguing that it's inappropriate for a child to be exposed to such content