Dua Lipa excited to have 'Spice Girls' member at her Australia concert

Dua Lipa is performing in Sydney, Australia

March 28, 2025

Former Spice Girls member Melanie C, also known as Mel C,  took a photo with Dua Lipa at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, where the British singer performed recently.

Taking to Instagram, Dua Lipa shared a picture with Mel C and wrote, "Had a spice girl in the house tonight."

 
Mel C re-shared their phot on her Instagram stories and praised the "Levitating" singer's performance.

"Amazing show! Love ya, Dua Lipa," she wrote.

The Spice Girls disbanded in 2000 but reunited briefly for a few one-off performances and projects, including a reunion tour in 2007-2008 and a performance at the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony.

Victoria Beckham was also a member of the Spice Girls and is married to David Beckham, the former English footballer.

